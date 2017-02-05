Sergio Garcia's week starts with a gift to a fan, ends with a giant trophy

Sergio Garcia's week began with a generous gift to a fan. It ended with him receiving a giant trophy for his mantelpiece.

Following 206 consecutive days of a fan asking to caddie for him on Twitter, Garcia finally relented last weekend. And whether it was karma, the golf gods rewarding him, or just a total coincidence, the Spaniard got his 12th career European Tour title on Sunday.

Garcia shot a final-round 69 to beat Henrik Stenson by three shots at the Dubai Desert Classic, capping a wild week in the desert that included Tiger Woods' withdrawal. Here's Garcia converting a final par putt to wrap up a bogey-free day:

Perhaps more impressively, he was able to pick up the tournament's large prize after:

Garcia will let stalker super fan Mark Johnson caddie for him at the British Masters Pro-Am in September. And who knows? Maybe after that act of kindness, Garcia will also have hoisted a first major championship trophy by then.

