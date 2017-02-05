NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 01: Tiger Woods of the United States hits his second shot on the 16th hole during round one of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, The Bahamas on December 1, 2016 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods' former coach: Woods "unlikely" to regain form

an hour ago
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 05: Sergio Garcia of Spain poses with the trophy after his two shot victory during the final round of the 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club at Emirates Golf Club on February 5, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
European Tour

Sergio Garcia's week starts with a gift to a fan, ends with a giant trophy

an hour ago
mike-davis-usga-annual-meeting-2017
Golf World

Years in the making, a fundamental overhaul of the Rules of Golf is expected to be revealed in March

13 hours ago
European Touran hour ago

Sergio Garcia's week starts with a gift to a fan, ends with a giant trophy

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 05: Sergio Garcia of Spain poses with the trophy after his two shot victory during the final round of the 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club at Emirates Golf Club on February 5, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
David Cannon
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 05: Sergio Garcia of Spain poses with the trophy after his two shot victory during the final round of the 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club at Emirates Golf Club on February 5, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia's week began with a generous gift to a fan. It ended with him receiving a giant trophy for his mantelpiece.

Following 206 consecutive days of a fan asking to caddie for him on Twitter, Garcia finally relented last weekend. And whether it was karma, the golf gods rewarding him, or just a total coincidence, the Spaniard got his 12th career European Tour title on Sunday.

Garcia shot a final-round 69 to beat Henrik Stenson by three shots at the Dubai Desert Classic, capping a wild week in the desert that included Tiger Woods' withdrawal. Here's Garcia converting a final par putt to wrap up a bogey-free day:

Perhaps more impressively, he was able to pick up the tournament's large prize after:

Garcia will let stalker super fan Mark Johnson caddie for him at the British Masters Pro-Am in September. And who knows? Maybe after that act of kindness, Garcia will also have hoisted a first major championship trophy by then.

RELATED: Sergio Garcia kicks off 2017 by getting engaged to former TV reporter

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWatch Sergio Garcia's birdie dance (If you can …
    The LoopSergio Garcia shares the lead in Dubai thanks to on…
    The LoopYou probably didn't notice: Putting has become …