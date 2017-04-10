Sergio Garcia’s Masters win is hurting his Words With Friends battle with Luke Donald

Sergio Garcia was a popular Masters winner among Augusta National’s patrons and his fellow players. But it seems that Garcia being busy trying to win a first green jacket has put a halt to a different kind of pursuit.

On Monday morning, Luke Donald tweeted that he’s waiting for Garcia to make his next move in a Words With Friends battle between the two Ryder Cup teammates.

Garcia’s schedule isn’t going to get any lighter these next couple days as he embarks on a media whirlwind. Sorry, Luke. You might be waiting for awhile.

