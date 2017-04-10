170410-sergio-bad-drive-th.png
REMINDER: 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia hit one of the worst shots ever just TWO weeks ago

18 minutes ago
Sergio Garcia's Masters win is hurting his Words With Friends battle with Luke Donald

an hour ago
The style standout at the 2017 Masters is someone you've never heard of

an hour ago
By

Sergio Garcia was a popular Masters winner among Augusta National’s patrons and his fellow players. But it seems that Garcia being busy trying to win a first green jacket has put a halt to a different kind of pursuit.

On Monday morning, Luke Donald tweeted that he’s waiting for Garcia to make his next move in a Words With Friends battle between the two Ryder Cup teammates.

Garcia’s schedule isn’t going to get any lighter these next couple days as he embarks on a media whirlwind. Sorry, Luke. You might be waiting for awhile.

RELATED: I saw heard Sergio Garcia win the Masters

