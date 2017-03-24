170324-sergio-garcia-th.png
Sergio Garcia just hit one of the worst shots you'll ever see by a PGA Tour pro

John Daly responds to The Rock's 490-yard drive claim as only John Daly can

What to wear this weekend: Florals for spring

Sergio Garcia just hit one of the worst shots you'll ever see by a PGA Tour pro

In Sergio Garcia's defense, the rain came quickly at Austin Country Club on Friday. Still, this is one of those rare bloopers by a PGA Tour star that makes average weekend hackers feel better about their games.

After losing holes 11 and 12 to go four down in his round-robin match with Jon Rahm, Garcia got to the drivable par-4 13th knowing he needed to make a charge. He pulled driver, took an aggressive line, and, well, did this:

Again, in Sergio's defense, conditions were slippery. But yeah, a cold top into a pond? We've all been there.

Garcia lost the hole to go five down and was closed out on the following hole by the red-hot Rahm, who advanced to the Sweet 16 in his first appearance at the WGC-Dell Match Play. Sometimes, it's just not your day.

