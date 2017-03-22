World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play - Round One
Predictions4 hours ago

Sergio Garcia is guaranteed to win the WGC-Dell Match Play (A pizza-loving dog says so)

By

The WGC-Dell Match Play is arguably the most unpredictable golf tournament of the year. A monkey could probably make better picks to win than even the most knowledgable analyst. And if a monkey could do it, why not a dog? In fact, why not a pizza-loving dog?

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the WGC-Dell Match Play pairings

The PGA Tour put one to the test ahead of this year's event. Introducing Sid, who picked a winner by walking around a park in Austin and picking pepperoni slices (Sid's got good taste in pizza, huh?). Watch as he (sort of) chooses Sergio Garcia to take the title at Austin Country Club:

And apparently, Garcia is not afraid of being jinxed by a dog:

Before Sergio Garcia fans get too excited, keep in mind Divot the goat picked Rory McIlroy to win last year's event by eating grain. It was a nice try, but Rory only made it to the semifinals -- a result that seemingly forced Divot into early retirement from the predictions business.

Good luck, Sid. It's a cruel world out there.

RELATED: Our picks to win in Austin and Puerto Rico

