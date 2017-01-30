170130-marshawn-lynch.png
News & Tours4 hours ago

Sergio Garcia gives fan chance to caddie after 206 days of requests

sergio-garcia-pga.jpg
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

“Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence," Calvin Coolidge once said. Mark Johnson took that guidance to heart.

For Johnson tweeted at Sergio Garcia for 206 straight days, each message containing the same request: let me caddie for you.

We think you get the gist. Johnson is clearly a Sergio superfan, although such action might also classify as antagonistic under the Geneva Convention. Luckily for Johnson, Garcia has a heart, acquiescing to Johnson's tenacity.

Garcia said in a follow-up tweet that Johnson will be on the bag for the British Masters pro-am. Golf clap to Garcia for making a fan's wish come true. However, one piece of advice for Sergio: make sure you have some security around, just in case.

