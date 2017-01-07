Sergio Garcia announces engagement to Angela Akins via Twitter

LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 06: Pat Perez of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Only time will tell whether Sergio Garcia finally grabs that elusive first major championship title in 2017, but the year is already guaranteed to be memorable for the Spaniard. On Friday, three days before celebrating his 37th birthday, Garcia posted on Twitter that he and girlfriend Angela Akins are tying the knot.

Akins, 31, played college golf at the University of Texas and is a former reporter at Golf Channel. Garcia and Akins have been dating since late 2015. The couple has not been shy about sharing their budding romance on Twitter.

Prior to dating Akins, Garcia, a nine-time PGA Tour winner and currently ranked No. 13 in the world, has had a handful of high-profile relationships, including dating Morgan Leigh Norman, Greg Norman’s daughter, tennis star Martina Hingis and Katharina Boehm, another former U.S. college golfer.

