170321-lindsey-pelas.png
The Grind

A tribute fit for The King, Donald Trump gets caught glove-handed, and a PGA Tour rookie's Masters offer to a model

2 hours ago
Tiger-Woods-book.JPG
Podcast

Golf Digest Podcast: Tiger appears, the Masters approaches, and more listener call-ins!

2 hours ago
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: Professional golf player, Tiger Woods signs copies of his new book &quot;The 1997 Masters: My Story&quot; at Barnes &amp; Noble Union Square on March 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
Tiger Woods

Scott Van Pelt jabs Tiger Woods about the elephant in the room: His receding hairline

4 hours ago
Tiger Woods4 hours ago

Scott Van Pelt jabs Tiger Woods about the elephant in the room: His receding hairline

By
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: Professional golf player, Tiger Woods signs copies of his new book &quot;The 1997 Masters: My Story&quot; at Barnes &amp; Noble Union Square on March 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
John Lamparski
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: Professional golf player, Tiger Woods signs copies of his new book "The 1997 Masters: My Story" at Barnes & Noble Union Square on March 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Three storylines emerged from Tiger Woods' press tour on Monday: 1) He's doing everything he can to prepare for the Masters. 2) Given all the dire reports about his condition, he didn't look that bad. 3) Woah, what the hell is going on with Tiger's hairline?

True, the third point should't have been that much of a surprise; Woods is 41 years old, and has been running thin up top for the better part of 15 years. That didn't stop Twitter from going to town on the 14-time major winner's dome:

You get the picture. That said, most men would rather ask another man about his earnings, politics or religion before inquiring about his hairstyle, so the matter went unsaid. That is, until ESPN SportsCenter anchor and fellow baldie Scott Van Pelt tossed the grenade:

"The Helipad." Nice to know Woods can take the joke. Of course, he also has the money to own a helipad, which make such things easier to swallow.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTiger Woods to design 10-hole course in the Bahamas
    The LoopTiger Woods has the same Masters odds as the 11th-r…
    The LoopWATCH: The biggest moments of Tiger Woods' care…