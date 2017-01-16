JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on during the final round of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy withdraws from Abu Dhabi event with rib injury

an hour ago
New Driver On Tour

How does a PGA Tour player put a driver in play designed by an armchair engineer? Very carefully.

an hour ago
HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 15: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
How He Hit That

Hit Justin Thomas' jump drive for more power

2 hours ago
Style2 hours ago

Scott Piercy and David Lingmerth sign on with IZOD

Scott Piercy and David Lingmerth made their first appearances as new brand ambassadors for the IZOD Golf line last week at the Sony Open in Honolulu. Both signed multi-year agreements to sport IZOD Golf shirts, pants, belts and socks on the course and will contribute to design and development off the course.

Piercy previously worked with the brand in 2013.

“We’re extremely excited to renew our partnership with Scott and develop our relationship with David,” Mike Kelly, EVP of marketing for PVH, IZOD’s parent brand, said. “They both embody the spirit of the IZOD brand – as seasoned winners with a competitive spirit, and as energetic players who are poised for continued success.”

The two join Webb Simpson, who has been a part of Team IZOD since 2013. He signed with the brand shortly after his 2012 U.S. Open win.

IZOD said that the apparel the trio wear on tour will be seen in stores as well, available for purchase. IZOD’s golf line is known its for bold and colorful pieces that possess a clean yet youthful aesthetic.

“It is a tremendous honor and big step in my career to partner with a brand that I have long recognized and admired,” Lingmerth said. “I’m looking forward to working with Team IZOD and honored to join Scott on the pro roster.”

