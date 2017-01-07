Must Reads
SBS: Thomas, Moore share lead

LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 06: Justin Thomas of the United States walks from the 12th tee during the second round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Getty Images
LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 06: Justin Thomas of the United States walks from the 12th tee during the second round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore each shot their second straight round of six-under par 67 on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, to share the second-round lead of the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Moore birdied five of his last seven holes to finish 36 holes at 12-under par 134. Thomas, meanwhile, birdied the final two holes to tie Moore.

Patrick Reed had the day's best round, an eight-under par 65 that propelled him into a tie for third with first-round leader Jimmy Walker, one stroke behind the leaders.

Jason Dufner finished at 10-under par 136 and is in fifth, two shots off the lead.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth made nine birdies, but only shot a four-under par 69. Spieth made a double bogey on the eighth hole and a triple bogey at 17. He's tied for 19th, seven off the lead.

Jason Day, the top-ranked player in the world, and Dustin Johnson are five strokes back of the leaders.

