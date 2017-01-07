SBS: Thomas, Moore share lead

Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore each shot their second straight round of six-under par 67 on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, to share the second-round lead of the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Moore birdied five of his last seven holes to finish 36 holes at 12-under par 134. Thomas, meanwhile, birdied the final two holes to tie Moore.

Patrick Reed had the day's best round, an eight-under par 65 that propelled him into a tie for third with first-round leader Jimmy Walker, one stroke behind the leaders.

Jason Dufner finished at 10-under par 136 and is in fifth, two shots off the lead.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth made nine birdies, but only shot a four-under par 69. Spieth made a double bogey on the eighth hole and a triple bogey at 17. He's tied for 19th, seven off the lead.

Jason Day, the top-ranked player in the world, and Dustin Johnson are five strokes back of the leaders.

