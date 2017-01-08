Must Reads
SBS: Justin Thomas leads by 2

LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 07: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 7, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 07: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 7, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas, boosted by an eagle on the par-4 14th hole on Saturday, will take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Hawaii.

The 23-year-old Thomas, who in October won the CIMB Classic for the second straight year, shot a third straight six-under par 67 in a round that included five birdies and the eagle at 14, where he drove the green and holed a 22-foot putt.

Hideki Matsuyama, who has won four of his last five starts, lurks in second, two back of Thomas. Matsuyama shot a seven-under 66, tying William McGirt for low round of the day. McGirt is tied for third, along with Ryan Moore and Jimmy Walker, four strokes back of Thomas.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth had yet another indifferent round, shooting a three-under par 70. He has had 15 birdies and an eagle in his last two rounds and yet is only seven-under for those 36 holes and is in 19th place.

