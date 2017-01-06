SBS: Jimmy Walker's 65 leads

PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker had six birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round of eight-under par 65 to take the lead after the opening round of the SBS Tournament of Champions on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Hawaii.

Justin Thomas, Ryan Moore and Jim Herman posted 66s and are tied for second. Daniel Berger and Jason Dufner opened with 67s are tied for fifth. Jason Day, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, shot a three-under par 70.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, was two-under through his first seven holes, then struggled and needed a birdie on the par-5 18th hole to post a one-under par 72, tying him for 22nd. Last year, he won with a score of 30-under par.

His playing partner Dustin Johnson, the U.S. Open winner, shot a four-under par 69.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS