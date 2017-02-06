Must Reads
01-Hideki-Matsuyama-12-07-style.jpg

Winner's Bag: Hideki Matsuyama, Waste Management Phoenix Open

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 01: Tiger Woods of the United States hits his second shot on the 16th hole during round one of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, The Bahamas on December 1, 2016 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tiger's Former Coach: Woods "Unlikely" To Regain Form

A golf ball and a golf club making a graph

The Golf Industry Weighs The Good & Bad With President Trump

Rounds played3 hours ago

Rounds played show gains for the second year in a row

Strong start to 2016's rounds played holds on through slower late season months to post positive number for 2016, following similar in 2015
December National Rounds Played Report 2016.xls
Suzie

Rounds played, maybe golf’s most important economic metric, showed a positive number for 2016, marking the second straight year that people were playing more golf.

The numbers, according to research firm Golf Datatech, stayed on the positive side despite rounds being well down this December compared to last December’s dry and relatively warm conditions in much of the country.

According to Golf Datatech, rounds for 2016 were up 0.6 percent following 2015’s 1.8-percent growth over 2014’s numbers, which were down 1.7 percent from 2013.

While December 2016 saw double-digit declines in rounds played at public and private courses, as well as 8-12-degree declines in monthly average temperatures in several regions of the country, those drops didn’t completely reverse the year’s good start. Rounds played were up 5.5 percent through March.

For the year, rounds played were up in five of the eight regions of the country with the New England region showing the largest gain at 5.2 percent, followed by the South Central a 2.9, the South Atlantic at 2.6 and the Mountain at 2.2. The largest annual decline came in the Pacific region at -1.6 percent.

Trending Now
The Loop

Report: Rounds played were up at end of the summer

The Loop

Golfsmith, Nike hiccups don't paint full picture of golf business

The Loop

Rounds played numbers show gains in July

The Loop

Collectively, we're all going to be playing more golf this summer

Golf News & Tours

Report Says Rounds Played Up in 2016

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopRounds played numbers show gains in July
    The LoopReport: Rounds played were up at end of the summer
    The LoopCollectively, we're all going to be playing mor…