SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 23: Kevin Chappell celebrates with his caddie Joe Greiner after putting in to win on the 18th green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&amp;T Oaks Course on April 23, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
PGA Tour

Kevin Chappell's emotional reaction to earning his first PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open was priceless

an hour ago
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll at the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Tour Life

Rory McIlroy's star-studded wedding included performances by Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran

5 hours ago
southern-style-hash-browns-cooked.jpg
Weird Golf News

The most unusual food recall we've ever heard that just happens to involve 'golf ball materials'

6 hours ago
Tour Life5 hours ago

Rory McIlroy's star-studded wedding included performances by Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran

By
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll at the 2016 Ryder Cup.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll at the 2016 Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy married Erica Stoll on Saturday in a castle. And in front of a star-studded guest list.

Call it "The Rory-al Wedding."

According to E! News, some music royalty (both old and young) performed on the special day. Stevie Wonder is believed to have played during the couple's ceremony, while Ed Sheeran put on a show during the reception. Not a bad one-two punch.

RELATED: Why Ed Sheeran once smashed Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club

Other celebrities at Ireland's Ashford Castle on Saturday included musician Niall Horan, actor Jamie Dornan, and Coldplay's Chris Martin.

And yes, there were golfers there as well. Sergio Garcia, Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry and Paul McGinley were in attendance, reports The Belfast Telegraph, which also has a few pictures of guests leaving the wedding.

Unfortunately, there are no photos of the lovely couple from their special day yet, but we send along our congratulations. McIlroy previously said they'll go on a 10-day honeymoon and then he'll return to action at next month's Players Championship.

"I'll come back to the Players refreshed and a married man and start a new chapter in my life," McIlroy told reporters at the Masters.

RELATED: Meet the WAGs of the PGA Tour

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopRickie Fowler recreates funny Ryder Cup WAGs photo …
    The LoopWesley Bryan breaks through, Rory McIlroy readies f…
    The LoopReport: Rory McIlroy to have "wedding of the d…