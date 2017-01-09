murfield-clubhouse-scotland.jpg
Golf World

Muirfield to vote again on allowing women to join Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers

an hour ago
170109-tiger-sergio-th.png
PGA Tour Shenanigans

This video of Tiger Woods signing Sergio Garcia's hat is pure gold

2 hours ago
CHASKA, MN - SEPTEMBER 28: J.B. Holmes of the United States rides with vice-captain Jim Furyk during practice prior to the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on September 28, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Ryder Cup

Report: Jim Furyk to be named U.S. captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup

3 hours ago
Tour Pro Life4 hours ago

Rory McIlroy's reaction to seeing a lion up close was priceless

Rory McIlroy's presence on a leader board strikes fear into the hearts of fellow golfers like no one else in today's game. Even the hint of a possible charge by the four-time major champ prompts golf social media to light up with "Rory's coming!" GIFs and tweets as McIlroy closes in on his prey.

But in the jungle, even the lion of pro golf still doesn't dare tangle with the real thing.

Check out this cool video of a lion up close that McIlroy shared from a private game reserve in South Africa. More specifically, check out Rory's reaction:

McIlroy is in South Africa to kick off his year at this week's BMW SA Open. Let's see that look again:

It's juuuuust a little less confident than this one:

RELATED: Rory's fiancee hates when Tiger texts him in the middle of the night

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTony Finau's son has ALL the dance moves
    The LoopWatch Adam Scott and Rafa Cabrera Bello eat live bu…
    The LoopBubba Watson's half-court shot at the Orlando M…