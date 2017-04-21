Rory McIlroy's boyhood golf club features an awesome "Rory Room"

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 03: Tiger Woods smiles on the practice range during the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany course on December 3, 2016 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
By

The folks at Holywood Golf Club in Northern Ireland are sure proud of Rory McIlroy. And why wouldn't they be? The kid who honed his game there has gone on to claim four major championships (and counting) and ascend to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

So it should come as no surprise that the club puts a lot of McIlroy memorabilia on display. Still, seeing this "Rory Room" is pretty cool. Thanks to Jamie Kennedy, content director for the European Tour, for sharing:

And here are a couple other photos that Kennedy shared:

McIlroy is also featured prominently on the club's website:

And in its promotional video:

"So if Holywood could do that for Rory, well, maybe we could do something similar for you too."

That sounds like a bit of a stretch. But if we're ever in the area, we'll settle for playing the course -- and visiting the "Rory Room."

