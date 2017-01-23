week-in-instagrams-20170123.jpg
News3 hours ago

Rory McIlroy withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic, continuing rehab on rib injury

SPRINGFIELD, NJ - JULY 29: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on from the 18th green during the second round of the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on July 29, 2016 in Springfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images

A week after pulling out of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from the upcoming Dubai Desert Classic. The European Tour's Twitter account confirmed the news Monday afternoon.

The move is not a total surprise. After losing in a playoff at the South African Open, the world's No. 2 player underwent tests that showed a stress fracture in his ribs. (McIlroy competed the final three days in Johannesburg with his back taped up.) As Golf Digest's Ron Kaspriske reported last week, McIlroy will likely be sidelined for four-to-six weeks with the injury.

The Dubai Desert Classic has been a special place for McIlroy. He made his first European Tour cut as a 17-year-old amateur in 2007, and the 2009 tournament was his first professional win.

McIlroy has committed to the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club, which begins February 16th, as well as the following week's Honda Classic.

