JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on during the final round of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy withdraws from Abu Dhabi event with rib injury

an hour ago
HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 15: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Hit Justin Thomas' jump drive for more power

Rory McIlroy was taken down by Graeme Storm in a playoff at the South African Open on Sunday. On Monday, he was taken out by a rib injury.

Following his first tournament, McIlroy underwent tests that showed he had sustained a stress fracture in his ribs. As a result, the four-time major champion has pulled out of this week's Abu Dhabi Championship.

Via the European Tour, here was McIlroy's full statement:

“It’s bitterly disappointing to have to withdraw from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. I think everyone knows how much I love playing this tournament, which is one of the best on the European Tour thanks to the incredible support of HSBC and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. To be forced to miss this week through injury is really quite annoying to be perfectly honest, but I am sure the tournament will be a huge success and I hope everyone involved has a great week.

RELATED: Why Rory McIlroy "probably won't" play in the 2020 Olympics

“In situations like this you simply have to listen to the experts and the team I have consulted have all advised me to rest until my rib has fully recovered.”

McIlroy has been runner-up in the event four times.

Before Friday's second round in South Africa, McIlroy said he had tweaked his back, and he told reporters on Sunday that he planned to undergo an MRI. While McIlroy is upset to miss the event in Abu Dhabi, surely there's another event in Augusta National in less than three months that's also on his mind.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy listed as a co-favorite for the Masters

