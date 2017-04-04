Rory McIlroy wants no part of an arm-wrestling rematch with Masters amateur Brad Dalke

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It is a moment that lives in Internet infamy.

Back in 2015, Rory McIlroy, making a guest appearance at a high-profile junior tournament at Sage Valley Golf Club in South Carolina, gets goaded into an arm-wrestling contest with one of the participants, Brad Dalke. In front of several of Dalke’s peers, the high schooler takes down the four-time major champion.

Fast forward to the 2017 Masters. Dalke, now a University of Oklahoma sophomore and the U.S. Amateur runner-up, is in the same field as McIlroy for the first time since.

So … will there be a rematch?

Not if Rory has anything to say about it.

“No, no arm wrestling this week,” McIlroy said during his Tuesday press conference. “I don’t want to embarrass myself.”

Smart move, Rory. You've got a lot on your plate already this week.

