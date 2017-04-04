rory-mcilroy-brad-dalke-arm-wrestling.jpg
Rory McIlroy wants no part of an arm-wrestling rematch with Masters amateur Brad Dalke

an hour ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 04: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the start of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy has new equipment in his bag for the 2017 Masters

3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 04: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during a practice round prior to the start of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Masters 2017: These are the five groupings to watch the first two days

5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. — It is a moment that lives in Internet infamy.

Back in 2015, Rory McIlroy, making a guest appearance at a high-profile junior tournament at Sage Valley Golf Club in South Carolina, gets goaded into an arm-wrestling contest with one of the participants, Brad Dalke. In front of several of Dalke’s peers, the high schooler takes down the four-time major champion.

Fast forward to the 2017 Masters. Dalke, now a University of Oklahoma sophomore and the U.S. Amateur runner-up, is in the same field as McIlroy for the first time since.

So … will there be a rematch?

Not if Rory has anything to say about it.

“No, no arm wrestling this week,” McIlroy said during his Tuesday press conference. “I don’t want to embarrass myself.”

Smart move, Rory. You've got a lot on your plate already this week.

RELATED: Is Augusta in Rory McIlroy's head?

How to make a pimento cheese sandwich

