Rory McIlroy tried out FIVE putters before his third round, still putted terribly

Following a "disappointing" 67 on Thursday at the Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy declared he was giving his putter "one more week." Turns, out that red TaylorMade Spider only got one more day.

After shooting 73 on Friday to make the cut on the number, McIlroy looked more like your average weekend hacker trying out putters at Golf Galaxy than a four-time major champ. Not in the amount of putts he was making on the practice green at TPC River Highlands, but in the number of putters he was trying out. Golf Channel's Bridget Whelan snapped these photos of McIlroy experimenting with FIVE different putters ahead of his third round:

And that putter who thought he at least had until the end of the week, got the boot. And this might have been the moment when it happened:

It wasn't a tearful goodbye. McIlroy had only played one prior tournament with that putter, missing the cut at the U.S. Open.

But the new putter might not want to get too comfortable in McIlroy's bag, either. After switching to a TaylorMade TP Mullen model, McIlroy had his worst putting performance of the week so far with a strokes gained: putting of -1.540. Those other putters better be ready for their big chance.

UPDATE: Looks like the TaylorMade TP Mullen got an even quicker hook than the Spider:

But the newest flat stick to take a turn in Rory's bag might just be the one. McIlroy is five under through 12 holes in his final round.

UPDATE NO. 2: McIlroy shot a final-round 64. However, he wasn't giving all the credit to his newest putter because he hit 17 of 18 greens.

So don't give up, other putters. You still have a chance!

