JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during day four of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
News & Tours

Rory McIlroy to undergo MRI on back

27 minutes ago
John Daly and Jake Owen
Golf's latest duet

Watch John Daly's and Jake Owen's epic duet of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door"

38 minutes ago
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Graeme Storm of England and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland share a joke during day four of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Golf World

Graeme Storm takes down Rory McIlroy in a playoff at the South African Open

an hour ago
News & Tours27 minutes ago

Rory McIlroy to undergo MRI on back

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during day four of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Getty Images
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during day four of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Despite an impressive 2017 debut at the South African Open -- where he lost to Graeme Storm in a three-hole playoff -- Rory McIlroy's next appearance could be in doubt thanks to back pain. The four-time major winner tweaked his upper back Friday morning, pain significant enough that he almost pulled out of the event. McIlroy said he received treatment before and after each of the next three rounds.

McIlroy told reporters on Sunday that he's scheduled to undergo an MRI scan Monday on his injured back.

"I fly to Dubai tonight and then will go for an MRI tomorrow just to see what's up with this joint in my back," McIlroy said to the European Tour website. "It was manageable this week with tape and a few pills, so I am fine, but first and foremost I have to get fully fit and healthy again and hopefully I'll be all right to play next week."

The 27 year old is supposed to compete in this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

"Part of me really wants to make this week because there is so much to play for but at the same time there is so much to play for over the whole season and I don't want to jeopardize long-term goals for short-term gain," McIlroy said. "Hopefully I'll be good to go."

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopRory McIlroy cautions that his equipment could chan…
    The LoopReport: Rory McIlroy switches to Callaway woods and…
    The LoopNike debuts Father's Day balls at Oakmont, as w…