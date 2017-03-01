SINGAPORE - FEBRUARY 27: Paula Creamer of the USA poses during a photo call prior to the HSBC Women&#39;s Champions at the Sentosa Golf Club on February 27, 2017 in Singapore. Players were invited to &#39;Own The Stage&#39; prior to the tournament, which will be hosted on the new Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club March 2-5, the 10th anniversary of the HSBC Women&#39;s Champions. (Photo by Russel Wong/HSBC via Getty Images)
Looks like HSBC uses over-the-top marketing for its women's golf championship, too

18 minutes ago
Graham DeLaet roasts the USGA for how proposed new rules will affect tour pros

24 minutes ago
A story in two Tweets: Augusta National security asks Jack Nicklaus for ID, security company now hiring

an hour ago
Tiger Watch4 hours ago

Rory McIlroy thinks Tiger Woods could "possibly" play in the Masters after the two have lunch

By
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Tiger Woods of the United States shake hands on the 18th green during the final round of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Ross Kinnaird
During his final week before returning to the PGA Tour from a rib injury, Rory McIlroy managed to play golf with President Trump and World No. 1 Dustin Johnson. He also squeezed in a lunch with Tiger Woods.

Ahead of the WGC-Mexico Championship, McIlroy mentioned his encounter with 14-time major champ last week. However, he didn't provide many details about Woods' status other than to say, "he was in good spirits."

RELATED: It's been a year since Tiger Woods' "Progressing nicely" tweet

When asked whether he thought Woods would be back for next month's Masters, McIlroy said, "Possibly. These next few weeks will probably tell."

After missing the entire 2015-2016 season after undergoing two back surgeries, Woods made his official PGA Tour return with a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. The following week, he shot an opening 77 at the Dubai Desert Classic, withdrawing before his second round with back spasms. Woods then pulled out of the next two events he had on his schedule -- the Genesis Open and the Honda Classic -- and cancelled a press conference at Riviera because, according to agent Mark Steinberg, he had been advised by doctors to "stay horizontal."

Whether Woods has returned to practicing -- and when he'll return to the PGA Tour -- is unclear. But McIlroy drew positives from seeing his friend.

"I think the good thing is mentally he's in a good place,'' McIlroy said. "He's got other things in his life that he's interested in and it's not as if it's just golf. He's got other things and that's great.

"He struggled with his body over the past couple years and it's unfortunate because it just won't allow him to do what he wants to do. It's tough, but I know that he's working hard to try and get back. Again, with your body and with injuries, it just takes time.''

Just how much time remains a mystery. Again.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy's fiancee hates it when Tiger texts him in the middle of the night

