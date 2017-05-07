Rory McIlroy tests TaylorMade driver ahead of the Players Championship

When Rory McIlroy tees it up this coming week at the Players Championship it looks like he might be making a driver switch.

On Sunday, McIlroy posted a slow-motion video to his Instagram account in which he is clearly using a TaylorMade driver.

“Back on the range and ready for next week’s @theplayerschamp” the post read.

It is not clear from the video which model McIlroy is swinging, although it does not appear to have the weight track of the M1.

At last October’s WGC-HSBC Champions, the four-time major winner used TaylorMade’s original M2 model for his driver, 3-wood and 5-wood. More recently at the Masters, McIlroy changed to the company’s 2017 M2 3-wood and 5-wood.

An equipment free-agent since Nike exited the equipment business last August, McIlroy has enjoyed his freedom to test product. Recently he has been using a Callaway Big Bertha Epic Sub Zero driver and specially made Callaway muscle back blade irons as well as an Odyssey prototype putter. He also had changed balls to Titleist’s Pro V1x.

Now as he readies for the Players, it looks like a driver change is coming. Stay tuned.

