Rory McIlroy shares framed letter he received from Arnold Palmer after his first major win

Arnold Palmer's letters to fans and players were so plentiful that The King once estimated he spent tens of thousands of dollars annually on postage. But his messages remain priceless to those who received them.

On Tuesday, Rory McIlroy shared a photo of the letter he got from Palmer following his first major win at the 2011 U.S. Open. Not surprisingly, he had it framed:

Pretty cool. In the note, the seven-time major champ praised the first-time major winner for his eight-shot victory at Congressional -- and extended a personal invite to his event at the end.

It took a few more years for McIlroy to make it to Bay Hill, but he played in the 2015 and 2016 Arnold Palmer Invitationals. And he's back in the field this week for the first playing of the tournament since Palmer passed away in September.

RELATED: Billy Horschel finds field at Bay Hill "disappointing"

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS