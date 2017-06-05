On the course, 2017 hasn't been too kind to Rory McIlroy. You can't say the guy hasn't had a good year -- getting married and signing a big-time equipment deal with TaylorMade surely will mean this year conjures good memories for Rory -- but injuries have plagued the 28-year-old since the beginning of the year.

Questions lingered after McIlroy withdrew from last week's Memorial about whether or not his condition would improve enough for him to play in next week's U.S. Open. The answer is, it looks like Rory has rested his injury enough where he's now "excited" to tee it up at Erin Hills.

Here's the post McIlroy shared on Monday.

Loading View on Instagram

Looks like Rory has been spending some R&R in Portugal. The golf swing looks OK (tough to tell from one swing), but it looked like maybe a little less explosion from Rory as we're used to seeing.

Even if he's not 100 percent just yet, it'll be good to see the four-time major champion at Erin Hills giving it his best.

You know, to try to make 2017 and even better year than it already has been.

RELATED: Want to rip driver like Rory McIlroy? Here are his five keys

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS