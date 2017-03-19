Rory McIlroy reunites with police car that raced him to the 2012 Ryder Cup

In the week before the 2016 Ryder Cup, Ian Poulter posted a photo of the cop car Rory McIlroy famously rode to the 2012 event to (barely) get to his Sunday singles match. The 2005 Ford Crown Victoria appeared to be parked in Poulter's garage along with his collection of sports cars. And now there's more evidence that Poulter does indeed own this odd piece of Ryder Cup history.

On Saturday night, Poulter tweeted these photos of Rory McIlroy being reunited with the vehicle:

Both players made the cut at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational and it appears McIlroy visited Poulter's nearby home in Orlando following a third-round 65. McIlroy retweeted the photos, but didn't add anything else.

In 2012, McIlroy needed a police escort to make it to Medinah after mixing up Eastern and Central time zones. He arrived to his match against Keegan Bradley with just a few minutes to spare and beat Bradley, part of the Europeans Sunday rally to retain the Ryder Cup.

What could have been an all-time sports blunder turned into a great story. McIlroy has since gotten engaged to Erica Stoll, a PGA of America employee who helped him that frantic morning. Talk about a happy ending.

