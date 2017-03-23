Pinterest Christian Petersen Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark shakes hands with Rory McIlroy after winning his match with McIlroy in the first round of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at the Austin Country Club. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The vagaries of the format revealed themselves in the opening round of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Wedensday, when several of the game’s elite failed to post victories at Austin Country Club in Austin, Tex.

Dustin Johnson, No. 1 in the World Ranking, was not among them; Johnson won handily, defeating Webb Simpson, 5 and 4. Justin Thomas (No. 7 in the ranking) was the only other player in the top 10 in the World Ranking to prevail. Thomas defeated Chris Woods, 2 and 1.

Henrik Stenson (fifth in the World Ranking), Adam Scott (No. 8) and Rickie Fowler (No. 9) did not enter the tournament.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy (No. 2), was felled by Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark, 2 and 1.

Jason Day (No. 3), made an emotional exit, conceding his match after six holes to Pat Perez. Day cited his inability to focus on golf, while revealing that his mother, Dening, has lung cancer, was given 12 months to love, and will undergo surgery on Friday.

Hideski Matsuyama (No. 4) came away with a halve in his match with Jim Furyk, Jordan Spieth (No. 6) lost to Hideto Tanihara of Japan, 4 and 2, and Sergio Garcia (No. 10) halved his match with Shane Lowery,

Fortunately for those who lost, they remain in the competition. The format, for the second straight year, is pool play, ensuring each of the four players in the four pools is guaranteed three matches.

