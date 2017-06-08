Rory McIlroy is hosting a trick-shot contest, and offering a pretty sweet prize

Given the wealth of golf trick shots on the Internet, it's easy to take for granted -- or even become numb to -- the difficulty and finesse such stunts require. But to those artists who feel neglected and ignored, Rory McIlroy has painted you the proverbial rainbow to follow, with a helluva pot of gold waiting at the end.

The four-time major winner announced on Wednesday that his foundation is hosting a trick-shot contest, with the 28-year-old himself judging the results. The prize? A trip to Ireland to play with McIlroy in the Irish Open pro-am on July 5th at Portstewart Golf Club:

The tournament is run by Rory's foundation, a non-profit charitable trust with the ambition to have a positive impact on children’s and their families lives.

Here's hoping Wesley Bryan doesn't enter the proceedings.

