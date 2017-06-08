Trending
Rory McIlroy is hosting a trick-shot contest, and offering a pretty sweet prize

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during day four of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Given the wealth of golf trick shots on the Internet, it's easy to take for granted -- or even become numb to -- the difficulty and finesse such stunts require. But to those artists who feel neglected and ignored, Rory McIlroy has painted you the proverbial rainbow to follow, with a helluva pot of gold waiting at the end.

The four-time major winner announced on Wednesday that his foundation is hosting a trick-shot contest, with the 28-year-old himself judging the results. The prize? A trip to Ireland to play with McIlroy in the Irish Open pro-am on July 5th at Portstewart Golf Club:

The tournament is run by Rory's foundation, a non-profit charitable trust with the ambition to have a positive impact on children’s and their families lives.

Here's hoping Wesley Bryan doesn't enter the proceedings.

