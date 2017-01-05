170105-spieth-thomas.png
Gambling

The favorites to win the money titles on the PGA Tour, LPGA and PGA Tour Champions might surprise you

19 minutes ago
CHASKA, MN - OCTOBER 01: Rory McIlroy of Europe reacts on the 13th green during morning foursome matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 1, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
News & Tours

Rory McIlroy honored as one of 2016's 10 best-mannered people. Really

3 hours ago
170105-tiger-woods-la-costa-th.png
Throwback

Watch the clutch, BOLD shot Tiger Woods hit to win the PGA Tour's season opener 20 years ago

3 hours ago
News & Tours3 hours ago

Rory McIlroy honored as one of 2016's 10 best-mannered people. Really

CHASKA, MN - OCTOBER 01: Rory McIlroy of Europe reacts on the 13th green during morning foursome matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 1, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Getty Images
CHASKA, MN - OCTOBER 01: Rory McIlroy of Europe reacts on the 13th green during morning foursome matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 1, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Not Jordan Spieth. Not Rickie Fowler. Not even Lydia Ko. Heck, not even LeBron James or Peyton Manning. No, among those bastions of excellence and fair play, only Rory McIlroy has been named to the list of the “Ten Best-Mannered People” by the National League of Junior Cotillions.

“The selections are made based on each person’s commitment to honor, dignity, and mannerly conduct,” said NJLC president Charles Winters. “We feel these ten individuals have distinguished themselves through excellence of character and conduct and applaud them for their contributions to society.”

For those not familiar with the NJLC’s work, it’s a collection of 300 local chapters nationwide that teach etiquette and other social skills to boys and girls from kindergarten through high school. Its stated mission: “To act and learn to treat others with honor, dignity and respect for better relationships with family, friends and associates and to learn and practice ballroom dance.”

The NJLC’s list grew out of nominations from cotillion students and directors nationwide. Specifically, McIlroy, who was No. 3 on the list, was honored “for displaying exemplary sportsmanship, taking the time to engage with his fans, and treating his fellow golfers with nothing but dignity and kindness.” McIlroy was behind Olympic standout gymnast Simone Biles (No. 1) and actor Matt Damon (No. 2).

Perhaps even more remarkable is that McIlroy was ranked ahead of Fox News presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace, the late Hall of Fame basketball coach Pat Summitt and both of the Obama children. He was a full seven spots ahead of Sasha and Malia.

No doubt, McIlroy’s gracious sportsmanship in his epic Sunday singles match at the Ryder Cup stood tall in his favor. His good humor during an interview with a nervy 9-year-old Billy Jenkins probably helped, too, as did his donation of his entire winner’s check from this year’s Irish Open to the Rory Foundation to benefit sick and disadvantaged kids.

While the committee must have overlooked a few mis-steps, wrong turns and awkward moments over the years, we can see McIlroy as a sure winner with kids.

But Spieth has to be miffed. We’ve got to believe he’s at least attended a cotillion before.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopCaroline Wozniacki changed her Twitter avatar to th…
    The LoopCallaway's Great Big Bertha Epic employs unique…
    The LoopWatch Rory McIlroy surprise a 9-year-old fan on an …