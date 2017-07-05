Trending
Time Out

Rory McIlroy has banned himself from social media after spat with Steve Elkington

By
3 hours ago
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 14: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the fifth hole during the third round of the 2017 BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 14, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
David CannonJOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 14: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the fifth hole during the third round of the 2017 BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 14, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Save for some innocuous promotions and congratulations, Rory McIlroy has been quiet on social media the last three weeks.

The busy life of a newlywed? Preparing for the Open Championship?

Well, maybe those, too. But mostly he can thank Steve Elkington.

It was after missing the cut at Erin Hills that McIlroy got into a heated exchange with Elkington, golf Twitter's resident provocateur who said the four-time major champion looked "bored" playing golf. The conversation regressed from there. McIlroy shot back. Names were called. Others chimed in. At the time, McIlroy says now, he felt compelled to respond to a former major champion who should know what high-pressure tournament golf can feel like. Eventually he came to realize it was a mistake.

"I must have wrote that tweet and deleted it about five times before I actually sent it," McIlroy said at Portstewart Golf Club on the eve of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, according to the Irish Independent.

"I sort of regret sending it at the end but I actually gave my wife, Erica, my phone and my Twitter and told her, 'Change my password to something else and don't tell me what it is. So as of the time being, I'm off social media just because of that reason. I don't need to read it. It's stuff that shouldn't get to you and sometimes it does."

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Grind

A new Open Championship favorite emerges, another green jacket is handed out, and PGA Tour get...

2 hours ago
Time Out

Rory McIlroy has banned himself from social media after spat with Steve Elkington

3 hours ago
Stars in stripes

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas showed some serious patriotism in celebrating the Fourth of...

a day ago
Explain This

How to watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest without throwing up in your living room

July 4, 2017
Monday Superlatives

Conor McGregor's unintentionally comical training video, and the biggest non-story story...

July 3, 2017
All Wet

PGA Tour pro packs no rain gear after hearing there's zero percent chance of rain. So, of...

July 3, 2017
PGA Tour

Spencer Levin's classic reaction from a fairway bunker sums up our thoughts on nearly golf...

July 2, 2017
Do You Even Celly Bro?

This lacrosse all-star game was full of incredible goal celebrations

July 2, 2017
Dollar, Dollar Bills

What's more American than Bobby Bonilla Day?

July 1, 2017
'Merica

If You’re Not Wearing These Shirts This Weekend, You Are Barely Even an American

June 30, 2017
What to wear now

How to wear red, white and blue on the golf course without looking ridiculous

June 30, 2017
The Great Outdoors

This video of a moose chasing a golfer is alternately hilarious and terrifying

June 30, 2017
The Explainer

Can somebody please explain this whole BIG3 basketball thing?

June 29, 2017
Viral Video

Children try and fail to re-enact Jordan Spieth's playoff celebration, still win our...

June 29, 2017
Golfers We Like

Amanda Balionis on joining CBS, impromptu swing lessons from Peter Kostis and playing against...

June 29, 2017
Shocking News

Man suing Dunkin' Donuts because their steak sandwich isn't steak

June 29, 2017
TopGolf

Atlanta Hawks' arena update includes Topgolf simulator and courtside bar

June 29, 2017
Modern Life

13 uses for the iPhone we did not predict 10 years ago

June 29, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection