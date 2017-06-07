Trending
Rich Athletes

Rory McIlroy cracks top-10 of Forbes' highest paid athletes ranking

By
4 hours ago
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 09: Rory McIlroy of Ireland speaks to the media prior to the THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrasson May 9, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 09: Rory McIlroy of Ireland speaks to the media prior to the THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrasson May 9, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Forbes' highest paid athletes in the world ranking revealed every June is an exclusive list to appear on, the top-10 especially. It's reserved for the cream of the crop, the soccer stars, the NFL quarterbacks, the NBA's best, and Roger Federer.

For a long time, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were the only golfers worthy of the elite, with Woods often earning the No. 1 overall spot. Last year, Mickelson and Jordan Spieth slotted in at No. 8 and 9 respectively.

In 2017 though, Rory McIlroy represents the PGA Tour in the top-10, coming in at No. 6, tied with Indianapolis Colts franchise quarterback, Andrew Luck. Forbes' ranking takes into account salaries, prize money, and bonuses earned between June 1, 2016 and June 1, 2017, as well as endorsements in the same time period.

First thing you'll notice, besides severe lack of marketing for Andrew Luck, is McIlroy making almost as much in endorsement deals as the likes of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and even Cristiano Ronaldo. The Northern Irishmen has proved to be a marketable star, earning a 10-year extension with Nike in 2016 and an equipment deal this year with TaylorMade.

But the reason the four-time major champion was able to jump 11 spots from his no. 17 ranking a year ago is because of his on-course performance. McIlroy caught fire late in 2016, winning two FedEx Cup Playoff events, including the Tour Championship, ultimately giving him the $10 million bonus for the top spot. He'll need to do the same in 2017 to crack next year's top-10. The no. 2 player in the world has made just under $1.5 million this season, and he plans to return from a rib injury next week at the U.S. Open.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tour Life

Kevin Kisner surprises his caddie with a sweet new truck

23 minutes ago
You Can't Make It Up

Daniel Summerhays' putter is nicknamed "Sweet Love" for the funniest reason ever

an hour ago
U.S. Open Style

Dustin Johnson will wear a whole lot of red, white and blue at the U.S. Open

2 hours ago
Fastballs

Max Scherzer is a crazy person who throws baseballs at people for a living

3 hours ago
Viral Videos

Whatever you do, do NOT play this pro golfer in beer pong

3 hours ago
First Pitches

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 1-year-old daughter threw not-the-worst first pitch ever

4 hours ago
Rich Athletes

Rory McIlroy cracks top-10 of Forbes' highest paid athletes ranking

4 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

Sterling Sharpe makes valiant effort at qualifying for U.S. Senior Open

5 hours ago
Taking Care of Bizness

The ‘office’ is a thing of the doomed millennial past, say millennials

5 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

Charles Barkley shares the real reason why he's so bad at golf

6 hours ago
Golf Shoe of the Week

These all-white Ignites are the freshest high tops this season

June 6, 2017
Crazy People

Watch this vertigo-inducing video of Alex Honnold climbing El Capitan without ropes

June 6, 2017
Hockey Heaven

This 93-Coors-Light Stanley Cup Finals receipt is a triumph of mankind

June 6, 2017
The Grind

Phil Mickelson’s big choice, Rickie Fowler “finds a chick,” and Cheyenne Woods has a MUCH week...

June 6, 2017
Head Games

Jon Lester picks off a runner, and other famous cases of athletes battling the yips

June 6, 2017
Well Played

Real-life superhero can slide across an entire pool and onto his feet like it's no big...

June 6, 2017
Golfers We Like

Tisha Alyn Abrea talks about dancing on the course, being buddies with golf's social and...

June 6, 2017
Candid Commentary

Butch Harmon says Dustin Johnson has "to take his balls in a wheelbarrow" to the tee

June 5, 2017
Related
The LoopTiger Woods tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list
The LoopLeBron James tops Tiger Woods on Forbes' list o…
The LoopJordan Spieth makes biggest move of any athlete on …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection