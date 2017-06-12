U.S. Open Equipment4 hours ago

Rory McIlroy changing putters for U.S. Open

By
Rory TM putter.JPG

After signing with TaylorMade last month, Rory McIlroy put 13 of the company's clubs (plus ball) in play at the Players Championship. Now the last club, the putter, has been added to the arsenal for this week's U.S. Open.

McIlroy’s agent confirmed to Golf World that the four-time major champion will use the red-colored TaylorMade Spider Tour at Erin Hills G.C. The putter also is used by Jason Day, Masters champ Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm. Defending U.S. Open champ Dustin Johnson uses a black-colored version of the club. McIlroy had been using an Odyssey ProType putter. Although not considered one of McIlroy's strong suits, his putting has been serviceable this year with a .341 strokes gained/putting mark that would rank him 43rd on the PGA Tour if he had enough rounds to qualify.

Related: Rory McIlroy signs with TaylorMade

Last month I spent a morning with McIlroy the day before he signed with TaylorMade and noticed he had the putter (with “RORS” stamped with green paintfill on the sole) with him. I asked whether or not he planned to put it in play anytime soon.

“I’ve hit a few putts with it,” he said. “They made one up for me, it’s the red one with a black line on top. DJ and Jason Day don’t have alignment aids on theirs, but the reason I went to a mallet at the end of last year was that having a line that I felt helped me aim better. When you put the Spider down it gives you a great visual of where you’re aiming. I do want to try a couple of different inserts and faces to get something that feels a little closer to what I’m used to [McIlroy prefers a firmer feel]. I like how it swings and even hitting one off center, it doesn’t seem to lose a lot of its energy, so I’m trying it out. It’s not in the bag yet. We’ll see where it goes from here.”

Where it went from there was to Erin Hills and the U.S. Open.

The social outcry surrounding Dustin Johnson’s 2016 U.S. Open penalty

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

The New Sergio

Golf News & Tours

U.S. routs Europe as Arnold Palmer Cup prepares for new format with expanded squads

Golf News & Tours

With late spot in Open, Dru Love enjoys his turn in spotlight

Golf News & Tours

Phil's flight plans, DJ's travel issues, and Na rips Erin Hills: U.S. Open Monday morning rundown

Golf News & Tours

Daniel Berger wins, 'earns' privilege of calling Phil Mickelson 'Philip'

Related
Golf News & ToursWith late spot in Open, Dru Love enjoys his turn in…
Golf News & ToursThe New Sergio
Golf News & ToursPhil's flight plans, DJ's travel issues, an…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection