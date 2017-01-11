170111-kyle-thompson.png
Golf World

Kyle Thompson wins survives wild, windy Web.com Tour event in the Bahamas

an hour ago
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Honorary starter Arnold Palmer attends the ceremonial tee off to start the first round of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
News

Arnold Palmer's first golf course design is up for sale

an hour ago
AKRON, OH - JULY 03: PGA TOUR Deputy Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during the final round of the World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course on July 3, 2016 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
News & Tours

Monahan: PGA Tour has an "open mind" towards sports betting

3 hours ago
News & Tours5 hours ago

Rory McIlroy cautions that his equipment could change "week to week"

Rory-McIlroy-Sat.jpg
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy made a New Year's splash with his decision to add Callaway and Titleist equipment to his bag. Club changes involving a player of McIlroy's caliber are always noteworthy; Nike's exit from the industry added an extra layer of intrigue to the proceedings. It also proved a coup for Callaway and Titleist: one of the best performers in the game was willing to play their tools for free. A better endorsement, there is not.

However, making his debut with the new sticks at the South African Open, the four-time major winner let everyone know he wasn't promising fidelity to his bag.

"They are picked for this week but that could change week to week," McIlroy told reporters on Tuesday. "This is my first event with those clubs, so we will see how it goes this week."

Since the Nike departure, McIlroy has tested TaylorMade woods, and won the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup with a Scotty Cameron by Titleist M1 prototype.

Related: McIlroy transforms "lost season" into FedEx Cup windfall

McIlroy told reporters that he tested the equipment around the holidays in Dubai. This week marks his first competitive action since the DP World Tour Championship.

“You never really know until you have a card in your hand, and at the end of the day, the person swinging the club is more important than the club itself," McIlroy said.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWatch Rory McIlroy accidentally drain an 80-foot pu…
    The LoopReport: Rory McIlroy switches to Callaway woods and…
    The LoopRory McIlroy pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at Masters…