That's right. The world's No. 2 and No. 3 ranked golfers will wear Nike's Zonal Cooling MM Fly Blade all week at Erin Hills.

This polo, which is designed to provide ultimate breathability in areas where the body produces the most heat, comes in six colors, all of which McIlroy and Day will show off this week. And these colors, which range from neutrals like "wolf grey" and black to bright hues like "sport fuschia" and "electro green," are designed to pop against Erin Hills' earthy backdrop.

Here's a closer look at what McIlroy and Day will wear from Thursday through Sunday:

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy will wear a white Nike Classic 99 hat, the Zonal Cooling MM Fly blade polo in Electro Green, Chlorine Blue, Wolf Grey and Deep Night, the Nike Flex Pant and Lunar Control Vapor shoes.

Jason Day

Day will wear the Nike Classic 99 hat in black and white, the Zonal Cooling MM Fly Blade polo in Sport Fuschia, Wolf Grey, Black and Chlorine Blue, the Flex pant and the Nike Lunar Command shoes.

