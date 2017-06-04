U.S. Open3 hours ago

Robert Trent Jones Jr. on Gary Player's Chambers Bay rant: 'Player … is kind of a showboater'

By
RIDGEDALE, MO - APRIL 20: Gary Player gestures towards the crowd during practice for the PGA TOUR Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge at Top of the Rock on April 20, 2017 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)
Ryan Young

The most pointed criticism of Chambers Bay at the 2015 U.S. Open came from a former player, Gary Player, who went on Golf Channel on the morning of the third round and teed off on the course and its architect, Robert Trent Jones, Jr.

“[T]his has been the most unpleasant golf tournament I've seen in my life,” Player said in part. “I mean, the man who designed this golf course had to have had one leg shorter than the other. It’s hard to believe you see a man miss the green by one yard and the ball ends up 50 yards down in the rough.”

There was more in his extended rant that was in response to this question from Golf Channel’s Damon Hack: “Good morning, Mr. Player. How are you?”

RELATED: Gary Player with an epic rant on Golf Channel's Morning Drive

Two years on, what does Jones have to say about Player’s rant?

“Gary Player wasn’t playing in the tournament,” Jones said. “I think Gary Player, as we all know him, is kind of a showboater. For whatever reason he chose to make those comments.

“I saw him at Sunningdale, at the Pro-Am dinner for the Senior British Open [the following month]. He’s always honored there. I was at the next table. I caught his eye, and he turned away from me. I didn’t choose to talk to him at that location.

“Then at Rio [de Janeiro, for the Olympic Games last summer], neither of our teams was the builder of course, but I chose to be there for the team. At that particular point, he came up to me and said, ‘are you talking to me?’

“ ‘I am now,’ I said. He apologized.”

RELATED: Lessons learned at Chambers Bay applied at Erin Hills

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Your Shot Will Never Look Better Than At Pelican Hill Golf Club

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Daniel Summerhays shoots 68, holds third-round lead at the Memorial

Golf News & Tours

In search of the 'next big thing'

Golf News & Tours

Robert Trent Jones Jr.: Lessons learned at Chambers Bay applied at Erin Hills

Golf News & Tours

Phil Mickelson likely won't play U.S. Open, will attend daughter's graduation instead

Golf News & Tours

DJ's busy U.S. Open prep includes early Erin Hills visit after MC at Muirfield Village, birth of second child

Related
Golf News & ToursRobert Trent Jones Jr.: Lessons learned at Chambers…
Golf News & ToursDaniel Summerhays shoots 68, holds third-round lead…
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson likely won't play U.S. Open, wil…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection