Trending
Gronk Smash

Rob Gronkowski just racked up a $100,000 bar tab for the ages

By
32 minutes ago
NFL: FEB 07 Patriots Victory Parade
Icon Sportswire

Fresh off the most ridiculous music video cameo in sport history, Rob Gronkowski—never one to let a good off-season pass him by—pulled off arguably his Gronkiest move yet this weekend, tallying up a $102,407 bar tab at a nightclub in Connecticut (yes, they have those).

The occasion? According to TMZ, just a casual night out at Foxwoods Casino with the esteemed Flo Rida that apparently called for 160 bottles of champagne (Gronk is a rose guy, who knew?), 16 bottles of Grey Goose, and more shirtless dancing than your apartment when that new Tay Tay track drops on Spotify.

Honestly there's not much more to say about Gronk—who has seemingly modeled his entire life after Kronk from Emperor's New Groove—that hasn't already been said. You either think he's just what sports needs or exactly what's wrong with the world. Personally, I'm more interested in what Darth Belichick has to say about the most dominant force on his championship football team flaunting such extreme levels of Gronk-itude just a few months removed from back surgery.

It may not be this season, but mark my words: Gronk is just one Extenze informercial away from being traded from Foxborough's dark fortress of evil forever. The destination? The Las Vegas Raiders, of course.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Gronk Smash

Rob Gronkowski just racked up a $100,000 bar tab for the ages

32 minutes ago
Life Imitating Art

Watch Cubs prospect go all Roy Hobbs by smashing stadium lights with dinger

an hour ago
Football Star Takes on Golf

J.J. Watt played Erin Hills on the Monday after the U.S. Open -- and his scorecard shows it a...

an hour ago
SOCIAL MEDIA

U.S. Open 2017: The Week In Instagrams

17 hours ago
Golf Style

This new collection from Nautica offers the most unique camo in golf at affordable price

17 hours ago
Hot Deals

Play Stadium Course at PGA West for only $50 Tuesday, though there's a catch: It'll be...

17 hours ago
Prizes

Move over Stanley Cup, this propeller might be the coolest trophy in sports

20 hours ago
Gambling

British Open odds: Brooks Koepka still seems like pretty good value

June 19, 2017
He's a Good Boy

You'll have a hard time not smiling at the best dog playing golf video we've seen

June 19, 2017
Best Dressed

5 reasons why Rickie Fowler nailed his Sunday outfit at Erin Hills

June 19, 2017
Monday Superlatives

Johnny Miller is the most righteous old-timer of the week

June 19, 2017
It's Not That Easy

U.S. Open 2017: Brooks Koepka's left-handed golf swing is staggeringly good

June 18, 2017
U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2017: Sunday's winners & losers from Erin Hills

June 18, 2017
U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka's caddie had the perfect response on how he's going to spend his U.S....

June 18, 2017
WAGs

U.S. Open 2017: Joe Buck misidentifies Brooks Koepka's girlfriend, Jena Sims

June 18, 2017
PGA Tour Players

U.S. Open 2017: Yes, Brooks Koepka really is that good looking

June 18, 2017
U.S. Open

Overheard in the 2017 U.S. Open gallery

June 18, 2017
Remembering Arnie

The USGA's special U.S. Open tributes to Arnold Palmer are outstanding

June 18, 2017
Related
The LoopA sweet alternative to the usual post-round brew
The LoopThe ugliest breakups in sports history (inspired by…
The LoopGronk's off-season odyssey now includes a music…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection