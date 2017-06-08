Rickie Fowler's U.S. Open bag will celebrate the Green Bay Packers

The 117th U.S. Open Championship will be held in Wisconsin for the first time in its history, and Rickie Fowler is going to celebrate that occasion. The 28-year-old will swap out his week-to-week golf bag for a green and yellow version, a nod to the Green Bay Packers.

As for his attire, Fowler will pump some patriotic hues into his Friday and Saturday looks, while remaining true to his OSU-orange apparel on Sunday.

From Thursday through Sunday, Rickie will wear the following Puma Golf polos, in respective order: Jersey Stripe ($65), Body Map Jacquard ($65), Levels ($65), and Bonded ($80). He'll pair these pieces with either the Tailored Tech ($80) or 6 Pocket pants ($80), along with his now-iconic TitanTour Ignite Hi-Top shoes ($200).