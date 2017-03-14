Rickie Fowler's shoes for the Arnold Palmer Invitational are the perfect homage to The King

The tributes to Arnold Palmer at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational will be shared all week. But it'll be hard to beat how Rickie Fowler is honoring The King at Bay Hill.

The King's influence on the game (and sports) is unmatched is chief among that is his impact on golf style. Fittingly, as his generation's equivalent of defining "cool" in a fashion-forward sense, Fowler has partnered with Puma to honor Palmer in an awesome way -- and one you can take part in.

Fowler will wear the special-edition Puma shoes in Wednesday's practice round at Bay Hill, and there will be another pair auctioned off for charity, to benefit Arnie's Army Charitable Foundation.

Only two pairs of these shoes were made -- one in which Fowler will wear Wednesday -- and the second pair to be auctioned off starting on Wednesday and running through Sunday on puma.com (more info to come).

Arnie's signature was laser-engraved on the Velcro strap of the shoes, designed by Dominic Chambrone, known in the apparel world as The Shoe Surgeon. You can see the iconic umbrella logo behind the tongue of the left shoe, and on the right side, there's a quote from Rickie on Arnie's influence. Here's what it says from the shoe:

Look at the detailing and all the photos used in this design. Amazing.

And Rickie holding the shoes -- looks like he's rightfully excited.

Pinterest Rickie Fowler's Snapchat

The winner of the auction will also receive a custom-engraved wooden shoe box with The King's signature and dates from his life.

We love all the tributes we're seeing from Bay Hill. But we can all take our hats off to Cobra/Puma and Rickie combining to do this for charity in Arnie's name. Well done all around.

(additional reporting by Ashley Mayo)

RELATED: Rory McIlroy shares framed letter from Arnold Palmer

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS