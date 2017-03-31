Rickie Fowler was happy with the velocity, but NOT the location of his first pitch at the Astros game

On Thursday, Rickie Fowler compared the nerves of throwing out an opening pitch at a baseball game to playing in the Ryder Cup. A few hours later, those opening-tee mound jitters showed up.

Bob Ueker would probably describe Fowler's ceremonial toss before the Houston Astros game as juuuuuuust a bit high. See it for yourself:

"It was actually a little embarrassing," Fowler told MLB.com during the game. However, he was happy to learn he hit 70 miles per hour on the radar gun despite just trying "to cruise one." Sounds like he had Ryder Cup level adrenaline as well.

More importantly for Fowler, he (easily) broke 70 with an opening 64 at the Shell Houston Open. Not a bad Thursday.

