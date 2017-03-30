AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods listed on 2017 Masters interview schedule

3 hours ago
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
Sporting Cameos

Rickie Fowler to throw out first pitch at Astros game, says "it's close to Ryder Cup nerves"

4 hours ago
Phil Mickelson Houston
Tour Action

Even Phil Mickelson thinks this Phil Mickelson shot is pretty nifty

9 hours ago
Rickie Fowler to throw out first pitch at Astros game, says "it's close to Ryder Cup nerves"

By
Jim Rogash

Rickie Fowler shot an opening 64 at the Shell Houston Open on Thursday morning. But throwing out an opening pitch on Thursday night is the real test.

Fowler is set to throw out the first pitch at the Houston Astros game -- something he says brings him "close to Ryder Cup nerves." Here's his explanation:

As Fowler mentioned in the clip, he's been throwing side sessions at the St. Louis Cardinals' camp. And it looks like he's got a decent arm.

So calm down, Rickie. You've got this. Besides, it's just a spring training game.

