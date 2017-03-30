Rickie Fowler to throw out first pitch at Astros game, says "it's close to Ryder Cup nerves"

Rickie Fowler shot an opening 64 at the Shell Houston Open on Thursday morning. But throwing out an opening pitch on Thursday night is the real test.

Fowler is set to throw out the first pitch at the Houston Astros game -- something he says brings him "close to Ryder Cup nerves." Here's his explanation:

As Fowler mentioned in the clip, he's been throwing side sessions at the St. Louis Cardinals' camp. And it looks like he's got a decent arm.

So calm down, Rickie. You've got this. Besides, it's just a spring training game.

THE GRIND: Tom Brady plays Augusta National & a model battles golfer's tan

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS