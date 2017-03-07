Rickie Fowler shows off his pitching arm at St. Louis Cardinals spring training

After a busy couple of weeks that included a win at the Honda Classic and a T-16 in Mexico, Rickie Fowler was probably pretty happy to get back to his Jupiter, Fla., home. Not only to sleep in his own bed, but to pay his favorite baseball team a visit.

The St. Louis Cardinals have their spring training headquarters in Jupiter as well, and on Tuesday, Fowler stopped by to show his pitching prowess extends from around the greens to on the mound. Check it out:

Three years ago, Fowler visited Cardinals camp to take some cracks in the batting cage:

Fowler showed good form then, but he looked even more fluid throwing a baseball. And how about the crack of the catcher's mitt on those pitches?

Of course, Johnny Miller probably wouldn't be impressed unless Rickie was routinely hitting 90 mph on the radar gun.

