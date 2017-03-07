170307-rickie-fowler-pitch-th.png
Rickie Fowler shows off his pitching arm at St. Louis Cardinals spring training

2 hours ago
170307-pat-ashley-perez.png
Dustin Johnson wins again, fun times in Mexico, the Phil Mickelson experience, and a chance encounter with a golf legend

2 hours ago
PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 12: Amateur Lee McCoy looks on from the 17th hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 12, 2016 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Former amateur star returns from car accident this week

3 hours ago
Rickie Fowler shows off his pitching arm at St. Louis Cardinals spring training

By

After a busy couple of weeks that included a win at the Honda Classic and a T-16 in Mexico, Rickie Fowler was probably pretty happy to get back to his Jupiter, Fla., home. Not only to sleep in his own bed, but to pay his favorite baseball team a visit.

The St. Louis Cardinals have their spring training headquarters in Jupiter as well, and on Tuesday, Fowler stopped by to show his pitching prowess extends from around the greens to on the mound. Check it out:

Three years ago, Fowler visited Cardinals camp to take some cracks in the batting cage:

Fowler showed good form then, but he looked even more fluid throwing a baseball. And how about the crack of the catcher's mitt on those pitches?

Of course, Johnny Miller probably wouldn't be impressed unless Rickie was routinely hitting 90 mph on the radar gun.

RELATED: 11 amazing feats Johnny Miller probably wasn't that impressed by

