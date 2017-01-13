JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the 1st green during day two of The BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 13, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy tweaks back, has roller coaster round that includes an 8-under stretch over 8 holes

an hour ago
Watch Jaco Van Zyl make his 16th ace to win a BMW

2 hours ago
Japan's 2020 Olympics golf club under pressure to admit women members

2 hours ago
Viral Video2 hours ago

Rickie Fowler shows he's a long hitter in any era by smashing a persimmon wood

Rickie Fowler is one of the longest hitters on tour, and more importantly, one of the most effective bombers, ranking 15th in strokes gained/off-the-tee. Most of this power comes from a potent load-up in the backswing; alas, critics look at Fowler's diminutive stature and claim his rockets are a byproduct of technology.

But, thanks to this video from Claude Harmon III, it's clear that Fowler is a beast off the tee, equipment be damned:

Using a persimmon wood, the 28-year-old managed to carry his drive 274 yards, ending at a total rollout of 292 yards. Those numbers would be middle of the pack in tour distance today, quite the feat given the outdated technology.

Now, if Fowler really wants to impress, he'll use a balata or gutta-percha ball for his next driving exhibition. Conversely, after smacking a drive just short of 300 yards with a persimmon, you're free to drop the mic.

