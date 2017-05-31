Trending
Rickie Fowler says he'd rather be on vacation with his girlfriend than playing golf, coins funny hashtag

Rickie Fowler is back in action this week at the Memorial, but the four-time PGA Tour winner has made it known he'd rather still be on vacation. And unlike #SB2K17, Fowler's most recent trip to Baker's Bay didn't appear to involve his buds.

Earlier this week, Fowler posted a photo from the tropical paradise with girlfriend and professional pole vaulter Allison Stokke. Jason Day blew up Rickie's spot a few weeks back when he said Fowler ditched a team meeting ahead of the Zurich Classic to be "with his beautiful girlfriend." And this photo -- and Rickie's clever hashtag -- seem to indicate the two are officially an item:

#RickFoundaChick? That's pretty good.

Instead of more beach time with Allison on Thursday, Fowler has a 1:16 p.m. tee time at Muirfield Village with Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm. Fowler finished runner up in his first trip to Jack Nicklaus' tournament in 2010, but he's missed the cut the past three years.

