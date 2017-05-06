Rickie Fowler attended the Kentucky Derby on Saturday and was either showcasing his keen fashion sense or making a case that he should never be the U.S. Ryder Cup captain, given that the captain chooses the team clothing.

Here is how he was attired at the Derby:

For those interested, it is called the Horse Repeat Sportcoat from Vineyard Vines, part of its Kentucky Derby Collection, and it retails for $495. Here it's shown on the Vineyard Vines website:

Justin Rose and wife Kate also attended the Derby and he Tweeted this photo of themselves:

