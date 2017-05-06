170506-peterson-th.png
By

Rickie Fowler attended the Kentucky Derby on Saturday and was either showcasing his keen fashion sense or making a case that he should never be the U.S. Ryder Cup captain, given that the captain chooses the team clothing.

Here is how he was attired at the Derby:

For those interested, it is called the Horse Repeat Sportcoat from Vineyard Vines, part of its Kentucky Derby Collection, and it retails for $495. Here it's shown on the Vineyard Vines website:

RELATED: Avid golfer Corey Lanerie ('I work to play golf') riding Lookin At Lee in Kentucky Derby

Justin Rose and wife Kate also attended the Derby and he Tweeted this photo of themselves:

