Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson claims to have hit a 490-yard drive. Really

3 hours ago
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21: Jason Day of Australia speaks to the media in a press conference ahead of the WGC Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 21, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Parents beware: Jason Day could be yelling at your 12-year-old over video games

3 hours ago
Tiger-Woods-book.jpg
Books Tiger Woods signed at New York City store already appearing on eBay

3 hours ago
Rickie Fowler is auctioning off those sweet shoes he wore at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

By

Rickie Fowler didn't walk away from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with the coveted red cardigan, but he walked around Bay Hill wearing the week's second-most-talked-about piece of wardrobe. How about these flashy shoes that also payed tribute to The King?

Well, now a signed pair can be all yours. You just have to hurry. And be willing to spend a LOT of money.

On Tuesday, Fowler announced he's auctioning off the high-tops. And the bidding escalated quickly.

So get those bids in quick (Bidding ends at 6:02 p.m. ET)! Hey, it's all for charity.

RELATED: A fitting tribute to The King & and a model accepts a tour pro's Masters offer

