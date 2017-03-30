PGA Tour4 hours ago

Rickie Fowler fires opening 64 at the Shell Houston Open

By
Stacy Revere
HUMBLE, TX - MARCH 30: Rickie Fowler hits his approach shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Shell Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston on March 30, 2017 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler entered his final Masters tune-up as one of the favorites to win the year's first major. His first-round performance at the Shell Houston Open won't hurt his odds.

RELATED: Shell Houston Open leader board

Fowler fired an eight-under-par 64 at the Golf Club of Houston on Thursday, taking a three-shot lead over the rest of the morning wave of players. Fowler started on the 10th hole and birdied five of his first seven holes. He added three more birdies on the back nine, including this laser long iron on the par-3 ninth to finish his bogey-free round:

Keegan Bradley and Vaughn Taylor opened with 67. Both are trying to play themselves into the field at Augusta National by winning. Bradley is looking for his first PGA Tour title since 2012.

Rickie Fowler's Masters odds have crept down to 20/1 following a four-tournament stretch that includes a win at the Honda Classic. He's climbed back into the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking following a rough end to 2016 that resulted in him needing to make the U.S. Ryder Cup team via a captain's pick.

Fowler played alongside fellow Ryder Cupper Jimmy Walker (three under) and defending Shell Houston Open champ Jim Herman (two over).

RELATED: Our 13 best bets to win the Masters

