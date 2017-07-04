Trending
Stars in stripes

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas showed some serious patriotism in celebrating the Fourth of July

9 minutes ago

Just like many golfers around the country, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas are celebrating the Fourth of July with their friends and donning some extremely patriotic outfits. And these two have officially set the standard for celebrating our nation's independence.

First of all, JT's face paint/suit combo is on another level.

We can only hope JT and Rickie walk up to the first tee at the Presidents Cup in September in similar red, white and blue spirit.

Looks like Rickie is wearing one of his Ryder Cup hats for his Fourth of July festivities. Tough to top that.

Until he broke out his Team USA Olympics hat for this photo with his girlfriend, and fellow Olympian, Allison Stokke. So many stars and stripes.

RELATED: Rickie Fowler's girlfriend, Allison Stokke, is pretty famous herself

And here are JT and Rickie with their equally patriotic buddies. Looks like everyone got the memo to wear the most red, white and blue outfit they could find.

Well played, all. Happy Fourth of July to everyone. Try to top these outfits! Unless you're John Daly, it might be tough to beat this crew's attire.

RELATED: 9 distinctly American contributions to golf

