LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 03: Patrick Reed of the United States plays a shot during practice rounds for the SBS Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 3, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Missing Links

Will Patrick Reed, 'Captain America,' be the next first-time major champion?

32 minutes ago
170104-wayne-westner.jpg
Golf World

Report: Two-time European Tour winner Wayne Westner found dead after alleged hostage situation

41 minutes ago
gbb-epic-driver-sole-b-2016-42201560A237-5x7-RGB.jpg
Callaway Epic Driver

Callaway's Great Big Bertha Epic employs unique internal structure for "20 percent thinner face"

7 hours ago
Stunning and tragic news emerged from South Africa on Wednesday morning as former pro golfer Wayne Westner was found shot dead on the Kwa-Zulu Natal Coast. The South Coast Herald first reported Westner's death, which was confirmed by local police.

Details are still fuzzy, but the South Coast Herald and sport24.co.za are reporting Wesnter is alleged to have held his wife hostage before committing suicide. Police say the 55-year-old South African died as the result of a gunshot wound to the right side of his head.

Westner was a two-time European Tour winner, claiming the 1993 Dubai Desert Classic and the 1996 FNB Players Championship. He also had two South African Open victories among his 11 Sunshine Tour titles. In 1996, he partnered with fellow South African Ernie Els at the World Cup of Golf, where the duo won by a record 18 shots over a U.S. team of Tom Lehman and Steve Jones.

Westner climbed as high as No. 40 in the Official World Golf Ranking before his playing career was cut short by injuries. According to the South Coast Herald, Westner had been running the nearby Wayne Westner Golf College, where he coached aspiring pros.

