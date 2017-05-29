Breaking News2 hours ago

Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges (UPDATED)

Tiger Woods' disastrous 2017 just got even worse. Woods was arrested for driving under the influence early Monday morning, as first reported by WPTV.com.

Woods was taken into custody in Jupiter, Fla., where the 14-time major champ lives. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office website, Woods was booked at 7:18 a.m. Monday morning and released from custody at 10:50 a.m.

The Palm Beach Post reported Woods was pulled over around 3 a.m. on Military Trail, about 10 minutes from his restaurant, The Woods Jupiter. Officers said Woods wasn't driving in the direction of his home.

Woods is currently sidelined for the rest of the golf season after undergoing a fourth back surgery in April. After missing the entire 2015-2016 PGA Tour season, Woods returned to competition at the Hero World Challenge in December and announced an ambitious schedule to start 2017. But he wound up only playing in one PGA Tour event -- missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open -- before withdrawing after one round of the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic in February with back spasms.

In 2009, a Thanksgiving night car crash set off a highly publicized sex scandal for the then World No. 1. Now, his reputation will also be forever tarnished by a driving incident on Memorial Day.

