More details have emerged from Tiger Woods' Memorial Day Monday DUI arrest, and they're not good for the 14-time major champ. According to a probable cause affidavit reported by WPTV.com and obtained by GolfDigest.com, Woods was asleep at the wheel in a Black Mercedes, the car running but stopped in the right lane with the right blinker on when he was pulled over at 2:03 a.m. He was alone and wearing a seatbelt.

Under the "Driver's Statements" section, it reads: "Woods stated he was coming from L.A. California from golfing. Woods stated that he did not know where he was. Woods had changed his story of where he was going and where he was coming from. Woods asked how far from his house he was. It should be noted that Woods was heading south bound away from Hobe Sound. Takes several prescriptions." Later in the report, four medications, including Vicodin, are listed under the heading "medical conditions."

In a statement Monday night, Woods said alcohol was not involved and that the DUI charge stemmed from "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications." The police report confirms Woods' blood-alcohol level was .000 in both tests taken.

The report also states Woods was "co-operative as much as possible," but that he had "very slurred" speech and had trouble performing several "roadside tasks."

Woods' arraignment is scheduled for July 5.

RELATED: A timeline of Tiger Woods' recent troubles

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS