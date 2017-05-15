News12 minutes ago

Report: Rory McIlroy's MRI shows no new issues to ribs or back, but a "low grade response" to previous injury

By
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 14: Rory McIlory of Northern Ireland plays his tee shot on the par 4, fourth hole during the final round of the THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 14, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
David CannonPONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 14: Rory McIlory of Northern Ireland plays his tee shot on the par 4, fourth hole during the final round of the THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 14, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Though he made the cut at the Players Championship, Rory McIlroy admitted last Friday that he was still having issues with his back and that he scheduled an upcoming MRI after the tournament. The injury wasn't believed to be serious; after all, the woes didn't sideline the four-time major winner from weekend play. Nevertheless, the news drew its share of glances, given McIlroy's two-month absence this year with a fractured rib.

On Monday, McIlroy told Ewan Murray of the Guardian that the MRI confirmed no new injury to his back or ribs. However, he is experiencing a "low grade response" to the injury suffered earlier in 2017.

According to Murray, McIlroy's status for next week's European Tour BMW Championship is up in the air.

The 28-year-old has been limited this season to just five starts on the PGA Tour, his best finish a T-4 at Bay Hill. If he doesn't play at Wentworth, the Memorial (June 1) would be his next likely appearance.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

11 Reasons To Care About This Year's PGA Championship

Golf News & Tours

16 brazen predictions for the 2017 golf season

Golf News & Tours

11 Reasons To Care About This Year's PGA Championship

Golf News & Tours

And the 2017 golf Oscar goes to...

Golf News & Tours

Popular search results for your 25 favorite names in golf

Related
Golf News & Tours11 Reasons To Care About This Year's PGA Champi…
Golf News & Tours11 Reasons To Care About This Year's PGA Champi…
Golf News & ToursAnd the 2017 golf Oscar goes to...
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection